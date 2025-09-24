Tajikistan’s middle class gains ground, World Bank says
The World Bank reports notable expansion of Tajikistan’s middle class, with urban areas leading the shift and significant regional differences shaping the country's evolving economic landscape.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy