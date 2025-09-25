Azerbaijan sheds new light on oil supply data to Czech Republic in 8M2025
Azerbaijan's exports of oil and oil products to the Czech Republic increased in volume but decreased in value in January-August this year, while overall exports to foreign countries also declined in both terms.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy