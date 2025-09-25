Azerbaijan, Dominican Republic sign visa waiver agreement for diplomatic passports (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Roberto Álvarez, Minister of Foreign Aﬀairs of the Dominican Republic, on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trend

The talks focused on strengthening political dialogue, boosting trade and tourism flows, and exploring new areas of cooperation.

The need to enhance cooperation within international organizations was highlighted.

Ministers signed the “Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Dominican Republic on exemption of visa requirement for holders of diplomatic and service/official passports.”