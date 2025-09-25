Kyrgyzstan, Portugal discuss deepening cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. On September 24, as part of the High-Level Week events of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov held talks with President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan says, Trend reports.

According to the information, issues of deepening cooperation, as well as key aspects of the international agenda, were discussed during the meeting.

"President Sadyr Japarov expressed interest in developing and improving multifaceted cooperation.

In turn, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa expressed his readiness for dialogue. He noted that Portugal is prepared to support initiatives aimed at strengthening international security and expressed interest in deepening cooperation within multilateral international organizations.

The parties expressed confidence in the further strengthening of political, economic and cultural cooperation between the two countries," the report says.