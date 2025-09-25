Azerbaijan turns up heat, boosting copper concentrate production in 8M2025

Azerbaijan’s copper concentrate production reached 2,271 tons in the first eight months of 2025. This marks an increase of 2,159 tons, or 20.3 times, compared to the same period in 2024. As of September 1, the country’s stock of finished copper concentrate stood at 179.5 tons.

