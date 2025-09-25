Special discount campaign for new subscribers from CityNet

CityNet, the leading internet provider in the country, is launching a special discount campaign for new subscribers. As part of the campaign, users who apply through the website www.citynet.az will benefit from a 25% discount during the first three months. For example, new CityNet subscribers can join the high-speed “Fiber100” package for only 18.75 AZN per month instead of the regular price of 25 AZN.

In addition to high-speed internet, CityNet also offers exclusive TV services. Through CityNet TV, users can enjoy premium channels such as Digiturk, BluTV, Setanta Sports, Dizi Channel, and FilmBox, as well as easily access popular applications including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify.

To find out more about the packages offered as part of the campaign and to subscribe, you can visit www.citynet.az or contact CityNet customer service at *1177 for more information.

About CityNet

Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, CityNet (trademark owned by Uninet LLC), offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line and digital TV services. CityNet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at www.citynet.az. Uninet LLC operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies with operations across multiple industries and countries.