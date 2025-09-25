Kazakhstan’s economy posts solid growth in 8M2025
Photo: Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s economy showed solid growth in the first part of 2025, with strong performance in the real sector and services. Key contributing industries include transportation, construction, trade, mining, manufacturing, and agriculture. Investments in fixed assets increased significantly, with notable growth in finance, education, and real estate.
