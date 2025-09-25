German tech company JUMO GmbH sets sights on Kazakhstan's market
Photo: Kazakh Invest
Kazakh Invest's Acting Chairman Aibol Argyngazinov met with Steffen Hosfeld, COO of Germany’s JUMO GmbH, to discuss the company's entry into Kazakhstan. JUMO, specializing in industrial sensors and automation, plans to open a commercial office in Almaty, develop a local sales network, and eventually localize production.
