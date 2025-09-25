Azerbaijan and Armenia FMs join U.S.-hosted Transatlantic Dinner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia joined their counterparts from the EU, NATO member states, and several partner countries at the 2025 Transatlantic Dinner hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trend reports.

The gathering also included NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, EU High Representative Kaja Kallas, and the foreign ministers of Switzerland and Ukraine.

According to the U.S. State Department, the meeting underscored the importance of the transatlantic partnership in promoting peace and prosperity.

"The Secretary emphasized the President’s achievement in setting Armenia and Azerbaijan on a path towards a lasting peace," said Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

The meeting also addressed global security priorities, including cooperation to promote stability in the Middle East and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.