Azerbaijan’s ANAMA shines spotlight on women demining teams’ triumphs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The International Eurasia Press Fund (IEPF) female demining groups have cleared 2,901,656 square meters as of July 31, 2025, discovering five anti-tank mines and 151 unexploded ordnance (UXO), a report by the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines” public association stated, Trend reports.

The clearance process has been supported by mechanical demining machines operated by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) when necessary to accelerate operations.

Since beginning operations in September 2023, the women’s teams have cleared 4,926,994 square meters (492 hectares), uncovering 18 anti-personnel mines, 106 anti-tank mines, and 274 UXO.

When weather conditions prevent active demining, female deminers are involved in educating residents in former frontline villages about the dangers of mines. Over 4,500 citizens have participated in awareness programs organized by the BAMF women deminers.