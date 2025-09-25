TUKC gas pipeline talks draw Central Asian energy leaders to Kazakhstan's Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. The 33rd meeting of the Coordination Committee on the operation of the Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China (TUKC) gas pipeline was held in Kazakhstan's Almaty, gathering more than 90 representatives from key regional energy companies, including CNPC, PetroChina, Turkmengaz, Uztransgaz, and JSC NC QazaqGaz, Trend reports via QazaqGaz.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues related to gas transportation, modernization of compressor stations, and the implementation of intelligent management systems. In addition, a project was presented to create an Expert Committee on Oil and Gas Pipelines within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Moreover, Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Management Board of QazaqGaz, emphasized the strategic importance of the pipeline for Central Asian countries and China.

“The project strengthens regional cooperation and energy security,” he said, “and the outcomes of the meeting will give new momentum to joint efforts and become a solid foundation for future collaboration.”

The session concluded with the signing of a final protocol and a ceremonial flag handover. The next meeting of the Coordination Committee will be held in China.

The Turkmenistan–Uzbekistan–Kazakhstan–China gas pipeline is a strategic energy project launched in 2009, supplying Turkmen gas to China. The pipeline spans over 9,000 km in length and has reached an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas. The project has significantly strengthened the energy partnership between Central Asia and China, and plans are underway to expand it with a fourth branch.