Kazakhstan's KazAID sends major humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID), has delivered a large shipment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan by rail, Trend reports via KazAID.

A total of 26 railcars carrying 272 tons and 728 kilograms of humanitarian cargo arrived in Afghanistan. The shipment included tents, sugar, blankets, canned meat, and flour.

Kazakhstan consistently advocates for the development of good-neighborly relations and remains committed to supporting stability in the region.

Earlier, in April 2025, Kazakhstan also sent humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. That shipment, delivered by air, included medicines, medical supplies, and personal protective equipment, with a total weight of 3 tons and 396 kilograms.