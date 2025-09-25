Kazakhstan, South Korea sign memo to advance smart water technologies

Photo: Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The State Enterprise "Kazvodkhoz" of Kazakhstan and South Korea's K-Water have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on advanced water management. The partnership focuses on using AI, digital monitoring, GIS, and "Digital Twin" technology to improve flood and drought risk management, infrastructure monitoring, and water resource efficiency.

