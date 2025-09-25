Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan takes decisive steps in developing green energy, World Bank expert says

Green Economy Materials 25 September 2025 09:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan takes decisive steps in developing green energy, World Bank expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is demonstrating a rapid transition from the traditional oil and gas sector to the use of renewable energy sources, the senior energy specialist at the World Bank Group, Florian Kitt said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at the World Bank Group, at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week in Baku.

“The country has already commissioned solar and wind power plants and plans to export green energy to Europe in the future,” he added.

