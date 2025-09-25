Baku hosts conference on 'The Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade, and Logistics'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. A conference on “The Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade, and Logistics” is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

According to information, the event is organized by Confidence Information Services.

The following topics are planned for discussion: “Macroeconomic and geopolitical factors shaping the energy market in the Caspian region and Central Asia,” “The state of the global bunker market and prospects for its development,” “Fuel market indicators in the Caspian region and Central Asia: production, supply destinations, and pricing in the region,” “Azerbaijan's decisive role in oil and gas transportation through the Middle Corridor,” “Liberalization of Kazakhstan's fuel market: challenges and prospects for Central Asia,” and others.

Will be updated