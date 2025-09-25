Azerbaijan reports casualties from mines and cluster munitions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan has released new data on the human toll of mines and cluster munitions in the country,​ Trend reports.

The information is included in a report by the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines” Public Union on the issue of cluster munitions.

The term “cluster munition victims” refers to all individuals killed, physically injured, psychologically affected, economically harmed, socially isolated, or significantly restricted in exercising their rights as a result of cluster munitions. This includes those directly impacted, their family members, and affected communities.

According to the report, research conducted under the project identified 233 civilians as cluster munition victims from various regions during the 1992-2025 period, including Fuzuli, Barda, Goranboy, Beylagan, Aghdam, Tartar, Yevlakh, Kalbajar, Gabala, and Shusha, as well as from the cities of Baku, Ganja, and Mingachevir.

During cluster munition incidents, 51 people were killed, including eight children (five girls, three boys) and 13 women, while 182 were injured, including 34 children (18 girls, 16 boys) and 47 women. The youngest victim was five years old, and the oldest was 78.

Additionally, 21 military personnel were affected by cluster munitions, of whom two were killed and 19 were injured.

A total of 15 mine incidents resulted in 20 casualties, from January through July 2025, with no fatalities reported. These explosions occurred in Aghdam, Aghdara, Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Goranboy, Kalbajar, Gazakh, Khojaly, and Khojavend districts. Among the victims, three were children and youths, including one woman and 19 men, injured by explosive ordnance.

Mine incidents killed 70 people, including 55 civilians, and injured 332, including 160 civilians from November 2020 through July 2025. Twelve of these were cluster munition victims.

Since 1991, more than 3,400 people have been affected by mines and explosive remnants of war (ERW), including 600 fatalities and 2,812 injuries. Victims include 38 women and 362 children, and youths.

During the recent Second Karabakh War, 131 people, and 12 subsequently, were identified as victims of cluster munitions, totaling 143.

