World Bank partners with Azerbaijan on major power distribution project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The World Bank and Azerbaijan are collaborating on a major project aimed at strengthening the country’s electricity distribution and transmission system, Florian Kitt, Senior Energy Specialist at the World Bank Group (WBG), told Trend.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 in Baku, Kitt noted that the initiative is currently focused on laying the foundation for a more robust energy infrastructure.

“At this stage, we are concentrating on this direction. In the future, the World Bank will look to the Azerbaijani government for priority areas where the country requires our funding,” he said.

Kitt emphasized that the World Bank, as an international public financial institution, works based on the requests of its member countries.

“Azerbaijan is a member of the World Bank and represented on the Board of Directors in Washington. We are waiting for the government to identify priority directions and jointly decide where funding should be allocated. On our side, we provide technical assistance to help identify the most important projects in the energy transition,” he added.

He also highlighted the importance of coordination with other financial institutions.

“In addition to the World Bank, there are institutions such as the Asian Development Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. We aim to work more actively together to increase financing and remove bureaucratic barriers that can sometimes slow the process. Our goal is to act faster and more effectively,” Kitt said.

