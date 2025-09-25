Kazakhstan aims to cut oil reliance on Russia through alternative routes – expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Kazakhstan is working to lower its dependence on Russia by increasing oil shipments through alternative routes, Julien Mathonniere, an economist at Energy Intelligence Group, said at the "Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trading, and Logistics" event in Baku, Trend reports.

“Kazakhstan is striving to reduce its reliance on Russia by boosting shipments via the Caspian Sea and aims to ease its growing dependence on its northern neighbor,” he noted.

Mathonniere added that diversification efforts are underway across all countries in the region.

“In Kazakhstan, there is a push to increase oil exports through the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from the current level of around 1.5 million tons to a potential 20 million tons in the future. Oil transport along this route is expected to grow from 1.4 million tons in 2024 to 1.7 million tons in 2025,” he added.

The expert also highlighted the increasing importance of the Middle Corridor. Kazakhstan is enhancing its railway infrastructure to become a key transit hub between China and Europe, potentially bypassing traditional routes through Russia.

