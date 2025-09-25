Aleph in Azerbaijan: One Year On — A Conversation with Tural Karimov

In 2024, Aleph entered the Azerbaijani market as the official reseller for TikTok For Business. Just one year later, in 2025, the company became a sponsor of the F1 Team KICK Sauber.

Amid the celebration of GP Azerbaijan,Tural Karimov, Aleph's Sales Director for Azerbaijan, reflects on their first year of the company in the market, the partnership with TikTok, and the country's evolving digital landscape.

Q1. Tural, Aleph is a sponsor of F1 Kick Sauber team, which recently got to Baku for the GP Azerbaijan. What does it mean for Aleph to be part of a global sport like F1?

Formula 1 embodies speed, innovation, precision, and performance — the same qualities that drive success in digital marketing. Our sponsorship is a strategic way to align Aleph with these values while strengthening our global presence.

For us, this sponsorship is not just about visibility on a global stage, but also mirrors Aleph’s commitment to connecting diverse markets and cultures. Azerbaijan hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix makes this partnership even more meaningful for our local market. It shows our local clients and partners that Aleph is not only supporting the development of TikTok For Business in the market, but also connecting them to a global ecosystem of innovation and opportunities.

