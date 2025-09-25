KazMunayGas boosts market confidence with strong post-IPO performance

Photo: KazMunayGas

KazMunayGas has shown strong growth since its IPO, with a significant increase in share value and investor returns. The company's market capitalization has also risen notably over the year. The IPO, held on local exchanges, marked a major step for the national oil and gas company, which is a key asset of the Samruk-Kazyna fund.

