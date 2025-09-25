Türkiye’s bunker fuel market contracts in 1H2025 – MABUX

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. In the first half of 2025, Turkish ports saw a decline in demand for bunker fuel, the Director of the Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX) is Sergey Ivanov said, at the event “Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade, and Logistics” in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Ivanov, demand for bunker fuel fell by 16 percent in Türkiye, 12 percent in New York, 11 percent in Russia, 10 percent in Fujairah, and 3 percent in Gibraltar.

''At the same time, demand for bunker fuel grew by 22 percent in Panama, 9 percent in West Africa, 8 percent in South Africa, and 4 percent in Los Angeles,'' he added.