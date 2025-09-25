Nasimi Gardens Complex shines with premiere of ballet 'The Legend of Nasimi' (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The cultural complex "Nasimi Gardens" in Shamakhi hosted the premiere of the “The Legend of Nasimi" ballet as part of the ongoing 3rd Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Spirituality and Art, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, People’s Writer Anar, emphasized the unique role of Nasimi in the development of Azerbaijani literature and culture. He noted the poet’s creativity had a profound influence on both enriching our language and shaping the spiritual values of our people.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, People’s Artist Yusif Eyvazov, underlined the importance of the Nasimi Festival in Shamakhi’s cultural life. According to him, the event plays a key role in preserving Nasimi’s legacy and presenting his works through various art forms.

Ballet dancer, theatre director, and producer Andris Liepa stated that “The Legend of Nasimi" was specially prepared to convey the spiritual and aesthetic values of the poet’s creativity to the audience. He added that the choreography and musical approach of the new staging allowed the poet’s ideas to be expressed through the language of modern art.

The Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble named after Fikrat Amirov, under the artistic direction of Rufat Khalilzade, performed the Sufi dance.

Honored Artist Sevda Alekbarzadeh will follow with a performance of "Mərhaba, xoş gəldin" while acclaimed singer Chingiz Mustafayev and Turkish writer-musician Hakan Mengüç will present "Qafil, Oyan" (“Negligent One, Be Awake”).

One of the evening’s highlights will be "Dönməzəm" (“I Will Not Turn Back”), performed by People’s Artists Alim Gasimov and Natiq Shirinov, the “Natiq” rhythm group, singer AISEL, Honored Artist Elnur Mikayilov on kamancha, the Symphony Orchestra of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, and the State Choir Capella of Azerbaijan.

One of the most anticipated moments of the festival was the new staging of "The Legend of Nasimi," originally composed by Fikrat Amirov. The production was staged under the guidance of Andris Liepa, with choreography by Patrick De Bana, who has worked with ballet companies around the world. The ballet troupe of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre performed alongside the theatre’s symphony orchestra.

Fikret Amirov composed the ballet "The Tale of Nasimi" (Nəsimi Dastanı) in 1973, with the libretto authored by writer Anar. The work premiered on September 23 of the same year, quickly earning wide acclaim from audiences. Shortly thereafter, in 1974, it was honored with the State Prize of the Republic.

The Nasimi Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture in partnership with the Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO), is dedicated to the legacy of Imadaddin Nasimi (1369–1417), one of the greatest poets and thinkers of the East. His poetry remains relevant to this day, not only as a remarkable example of literary art but also through the timeless depth of its meaning.

