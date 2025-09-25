Iran vows to disprove false allegations about its nuclear program - President Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Iran is prepared to demonstrate that claims and circumstances surrounding its nuclear program are incorrect and to take transparent steps in cooperation with the international community, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with European Council President António Costa in New York, Pezeshkian emphasized that the parties responsible for the current situation regarding Iran’s nuclear program are those who left the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and failed to fulfill their commitments.

“Iran has never pursued the development of nuclear weapons,” he stressed.

The Iranian president added that Iran has never supported war or escalation.

“Iran advocates constructive and sincere relations and is ready to engage in negotiations to remove obstacles and resolve disputes,” he said.

European Council President Antonio Costa noted that the European Union (EU) is interested in strengthening relations with Iran and underlined the importance of resolving issues through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council has decided to reinstate sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 nuclear deal. The decision was supported by the U.S., the UK, France, and Germany. If Iran and European leaders fail to reach a new agreement, the sanctions will be reimposed starting September 26.

On July 20, 2015, the UN Security Council adopted Resolution 2231, which annulled six previous resolutions against Iran and lifted wide-ranging sanctions connected to its nuclear program.

Under Articles 36 and 37 of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if a member state files a complaint over another party’s violation of the deal, a review process begins. If the issue is not resolved, the complainant can escalate it to the UN Security Council. Should the Council accept the complaint against Iran, international sanctions may be reactivated, and the Council may even authorize military action against Iran.

