Kyrgyzstan’s Parliament votes to dissolve itself

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. The VII convocation of Kyrgyzstan’s Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) has voted to dissolve itself, Trend reports.

The draft resolution was considered at a session on Thursday.

Deputy Ulan Primov presented the issue, noting that the initiative group includes 32 parliamentarians.

“Next year, two major events — the presidential and parliamentary elections — will take place. Since the interval between them is very short, the initiative group proposes that the parliament voluntarily relinquish its powers to help strengthen the political system and ensure stability in the country,” he said.

The proposal was approved by 84 deputies.

Earlier, on September 23, the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial and Legal Issues, and the Rules of Procedure of the Jogorku Kenesh reviewed the self-dissolution initiative. On September 25, the matter was also discussed at a meeting of the parliament’s Coordination Council.

The Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan, also known as the Jogorku Kenesh, is the unicameral parliament of Kyrgyzstan.