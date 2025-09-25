Azerbaijan's SOCAR announces total capacity of green projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. SOCAR Green, the “green” division of the state oil and gas company SOCAR, is implementing projects in the field of renewable energy sources (RES) with a total capacity of 1.66 GW, the company's solar and wind energy specialist, Elchin Targuluyev said, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025 in Baku.

According to him, SOCAR Green was established on March 1, 2024, and is a key link in SOCAR's transformation into a modern energy company. The company is responsible for developing green projects and implementing carbon footprint reduction targets: reducing emissions intensity by 30 percent and absolute emissions by 20 percent by 2035, as well as achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Today, SOCAR Green's portfolio includes large-scale projects in cooperation with the UAE and China. Together with Masdar, projects with a total capacity of 1 GW are being implemented: 445 MW of solar energy in Bilasuvar, 315 MW of solar power in Neftchala, and 240 MW of wind power in Absheron. The company is also working on an innovative project called “Shafag” (240 MW), which involves the virtual transmission of energy from a solar power plant in Jabrayil to the Sangachal oil and gas terminal.

In addition, SOCAR Green is cooperating with Chinese partners China Energy, Power China, and China Tata Corporation to implement projects with a total capacity of 420 MW. All these facilities are scheduled to be commissioned in 2027–2028.

The company pays special attention to developing expertise in the field of renewable energy within the country in order to reduce dependence on foreign specialists and turn Azerbaijan into a regional center of competence in the field of green technologies.