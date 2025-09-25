UK's relations with Azerbaijan hit historic milestone last year, ambassador says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The past year has been historic for bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld said during the First Azerbaijani-British Political Dialogue held at ADA University, Trend reports.

The diplomat emphasized the significance of last year's first-ever visit to Azerbaijan by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

"We have established the first ever position of resident defense attaché at the embassy. I participated in the meeting of our Intergovernmental Commission together with Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and a large Azerbaijani delegation. I also met with Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev at the World Education Forum in London," he said.

According to Auld, another important event was the conclusion of the first deal with the support of UK Export Finance in Azerbaijan - the supply of flight simulators for Silk Way Airlines.

“There are many achievements we can be proud of. But I continue to seek new horizons and opportunities that we can realize together,” the diplomat emphasized.