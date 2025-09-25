WB backs sustainable dev't and energy efficiency initiatives in Azerbaijan - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Azerbaijan is participating in a number of World Bank projects aimed at supporting sustainable development and improving energy efficiency, World Bank Environmental Compliance Specialist, Aytan Poladova said at the Eurasia University Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

“We currently have projects in Azerbaijan. One of the key areas is the provision of assets for starting new businesses,” she said.

Poladova noted that the projects include measures to improve energy efficiency and the efficient use of water resources.

The expert also clarified that most World Bank standards are directly related to climate change adaptation and sustainability. “By engaging partners, we ensure effective action on climate change adaptation.”