Azerbaijan reports fatalities and injuries among demining workers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ 27 mine-clearing personnel in Azerbaijan were reported as victims of explosive ordnance from November 10, 2020, through July 31, 2025, the “Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines” Public Union report on cluster munitions stated, Trend reports..

These incidents resulted in one fatality and 26 personnel sustaining various degrees of injuries.

In addition, two mine-clearers from local commercial organizations involved in demining operations were also injured during this period.

Overall, since November 10, 2020, a total of 29 mine-clearing personnel has been recorded as victims of explosive ordnance in Azerbaijan.