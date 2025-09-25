Kazakhstan’s Nazarbayev university looks to expand co-op with Azerbaijani institutions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Nazarbayev University intends to expand its partnership with Azerbaijani universities, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Planning and Budget at Nazarbayev University, Aida Sagintayeva said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Universities Summit in Baku, Trend reports.

“We visited ADA University and were impressed by its development. We have common ground - conducting research on topics relevant to the entire region, developing human capital, training specialists, new educational programs, and supporting young talent,” she said.

Sagintayeva noted that cooperation with Azerbaijani universities is being considered in three areas: joint research, student and teacher exchanges, and participation in international projects.

“Kazakh students are very interested in studying in Azerbaijan to learn about the level of teaching and scientific research. I think it would also be useful for Azerbaijani students to study here. It is important for teachers to exchange experiences,” she stressed.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor recalled that Nazarbayev University already cooperates with Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University and implements exchange programs with ADA University.

According to Sagintayeva, other universities in Kazakhstan are also interested in partnering with Azerbaijani universities.

“When we return, we will definitely talk about the summit and the universities we met with. If there is interest, we are ready to establish contacts and cooperation,” she concluded.