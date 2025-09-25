Azerbaijan expands renewables projects in Nakhchivan and liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan is actively advancing its renewable energy initiatives, including solar and wind power plants, as well as new projects in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and territories recently liberated from occupation, said Rana Humbatova, deputy director of the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025, Humbatova noted that the first stage of integrating renewable energy into the national power grid was completed in 2023, with the second stage expected by the end of the current year.

"The next stage includes projects with a total capacity of around one gigawatt, comprising 760 megawatts of solar energy and 240 megawatts of wind energy. Solar capacities are planned for commissioning in 2026, while wind facilities are expected in 2027.

Joint projects with Nobel Energy and Shams are underway in the liberated territories, totaling 100 megawatts. In Jabrayil, the Shafag station is under construction in partnership with bp. In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, an agreement has been signed with Nobel Energy for a 30-megawatt solar station, and work is ongoing with a Chinese company on a 500-megawatt project intended for electricity exports," she said.

