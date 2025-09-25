ACWA Power announces key dates for Khizi-Absheron wind farm opening

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. ACWA Power, a leading global developer and operator of power plants, desalination facilities, and green hydrogen projects, is actively expanding its operations in Azerbaijan, the company's Director of Business Development, Polina Liubomirova said at Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week, Trend reports.

“The company is preparing to launch the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm in December 2025, the largest project of its kind in the country and one of the most significant in the region,” she said.

Will be updated