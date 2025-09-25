Azerbaijani MPs set to attend 'three states one nation' meeting in Türkiye's Ankara

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ The Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (GNAT) will host the second meeting titled “Three States, One Nation” on September 26–27, with the participation of inter-parliamentary friendship groups between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), as well as Türkiye and TRNC, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

The Azerbaijani delegation will include the Chairman of the Health Committee and head of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye friendship group, Ahliman Amiraslanov, along with deputies Javanshir Feyziyev, Eldar Guliyev, and Anar Mammadov, who are members of the Azerbaijan-TRNC friendship group.

During the visit, Azerbaijani deputies are also scheduled to hold several meetings at the GNAT.