AIIB lays out roadmap for new infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Photo: AIIB
AIIB plans major infrastructure, energy, and policy reform projects in Uzbekistan over the coming years. In an exclusive interview with Trend, Chief Investment Officer Konstantin Limitovskiy outlined key initiatives, including local road reconstruction in Karakalpakstan and Khorezm, upgrades to the M37 corridor in Bukhara, utility-scale energy storage projects, and a national program supporting green and resilient market reforms.
