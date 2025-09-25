Georgia pushes green energy and Black Sea cable project at Bucharest forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Georgia, strategically located at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, plays a key role in ensuring stable and reliable energy transit in the region, the country’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Inga Phaladze, said at the Aspen Energy Summit in Bucharest, Romania, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry, she participated in a panel discussion focused on geopolitics and energy security.

“Today, energy security is no longer merely a regional issue, but a global necessity,” Phaladze emphasized, highlighting Georgia’s growing contribution to European energy security over the past decades.

The deputy minister outlined Georgia’s energy policy priorities, with particular emphasis on the development of green energy. “Georgia is rich in renewable resources. Their utilization is critical for the country’s energy security. At the same time, our goal is to actively participate in supplying energy resources to both our region and Europe,” she said.

Phaladze also highlighted the underwater power cable project across the Black Sea, which is expected to strengthen Georgia’s energy partnerships with the European Union and other countries in the region.

During the forum, the deputy minister met with executives from the Romanian energy company Transelectrica to discuss collaboration on the Black Sea cable project. She also attended the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between Georgia’s National Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and Romania’s National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE).

The summit was also attended by David Narmania, Chairman of Georgia’s National Energy and Water Regulatory Commission; Zviad Gachechiladze, Board Member of the Georgian State Electrosystem; and Tamar Beruchashvili, Georgia’s Ambassador to Romania.