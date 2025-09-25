Kazakhstan sparks naming race for its first nuclear power plant

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 25. Kazakhstan launched a nationwide contest for the best name for the country's first nuclear power plant today at 12:00 p.m. local time, Trend reports via the Atomic Energy Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

According to information, every citizen can participate via the eGov Mobile app.

The poll is being conducted via the eGov Mobile application. A banner titled “Come up with a name for the NPP” (nuclear power plant) is displayed on the main page, and users have received push notifications announcing the start of the competition.

The goal of the initiative is to select a name for the future power plant that reflects its historical, cultural, and national significance.

To participate, users need to:

Select a language (Kazakh or Russian);

Propose their own name;

Optionally provide a brief explanation of its meaning;

Confirm that they have read and understood the official contest rules.

Submissions will be accepted until 11:59 PM Astana time on October 10, 2025.

“The contest rules can be found on the official website of the Atomic Energy Agency and the agency’s social media accounts. All citizens are encouraged to contribute to the country’s energy history by proposing a name for Kazakhstan’s first nuclear power plant,” the announcement states.

The contest committee includes representatives of the public, the creative industry, as well as experts in nuclear energy, philology, and history.





