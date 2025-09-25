UK sees growth potential for Azerbaijani firms on London Stock Exchange

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The growth of Azerbaijani companies on the London Stock Exchange is expected to be a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation, Lord Aamer Sarfraz, a member of the UK House of Lords, said at the 1st Azerbaijan-Britain Political Dialogue at ADA University, Trend reports.

"It would also be appropriate to establish an Azerbaijani-British fintech sandbox, similar to those we have with other countries, where fintech companies could safely test new products and technologies in both nations," he said.

Sarfraz emphasized Azerbaijan’s unique advantage.

"Your country has something we do not - a sovereign fund. In the United Kingdom, such funds do not exist. Even if UK government representatives wanted to encourage companies to invest in Azerbaijan, they could only propose and facilitate it, not mandate it. At the same time, the UK remains a global hub for sovereign funds: the first such fund was established here, and every major international fund has a presence in the country," he said.

Sharfraza also highlighted the potential for joint investments.

"It would be wonderful to see more large holdings acting as co-investors alongside British companies entering Azerbaijan, and vice versa," he added.

