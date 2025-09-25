Georgian ambassador presents credentials to Hungarian president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. Georgian Ambassador to Hungary Nikoloz Laliashvili presented his credentials to Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok during a ceremony at the Sandor Palace on September 23, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia said, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendly relations and strategic partnership between Georgia and Hungary, as well as prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation.

President Shujk reaffirmed Hungary’s steadfast support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and expressed continued backing for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

Ambassador Laliashvili thanked the Hungarian President for the warm reception, while President Shujk wished him success in his diplomatic mission.