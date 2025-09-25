bp highlights academic-industry cooperation as innovation catalyst

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Collaboration between universities and industry is becoming increasingly significant amid rapid technological progress, said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, vice president of communications and external relations at bp in the Caspian region, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Eurasian Universities Summit in Baku, Aslanbayli noted that collaboration between universities and industry has never been more relevant than it is today.

"We live in an era of tremendous technological advancements, digitalization, and the introduction of new technologies are shaping and will continue to shape various aspects of our lives, from social spheres to the economy and industry,” he stated.

Aslanbayli emphasized that these developments create vast opportunities for joint research and innovation.

“Every sector has significant research potential, and universities can play a key role in realizing it. It is essential to continue the dialogue between universities and industry so that both sides can maximize the benefits of this collaboration,” he noted.

We recognize the importance of strategic collaboration. As a result, innovative startups in risk management and predictive maintenance have been launched, demonstrating tangible results and being implemented not only in Azerbaijan but also across other countries where bp operates," he added.

The company representative further highlighted the company’s commitment to advancing education through partnerships with the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

“We have established a joint program in renewable energy, a dual degree between the University of Petroleum and Industry and the University of Warwick in the United Kingdom. This program is designed to equip specialists with the skills and expertise necessary to lead and manage emerging projects in the renewable energy sector,” Aslanbayli emphasized.

