Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin surges in price
Prices of Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coins climbed, with the new edition selling for about 1.1 million rials ($1,860) on September 25, up slightly from the previous day. Older coins and fractional pieces also saw active trading, while the floating exchange rate introduced last year continues to drive volatility in gold and currency markets.
