Kazakhstan sets new benchmarks to accelerate investments

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan is enhancing investor support by strengthening the Council for Investment Attraction and establishing Regional Investment Headquarters. New measures include Investment Agreements offering up to 25 years of legal stability for major projects, a National Digital Investment Platform to track the investor journey, and a Fast Track system for priority sectors.

