Azerbaijan has right mix to shine as green energy hub, IFC expert says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan’s potential as a regional center for green energy offers new opportunities not only for the country but also for the global energy sector, said Leyla Huseynli, a sustainable finance expert at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Trend reports.

Speaking at the Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week 2025, Huseynli noted that improving energy efficiency is a key factor for success, allowing the country to save domestic gas and export it at higher prices, generating significant additional revenue for the state budget.

“In Azerbaijan, around 90 percent of buildings use gas heating, and the difference between domestic tariffs and export gas prices creates substantial economic potential.

If we calculate the volumes of gas that can be saved through energy efficiency and export them, this will bring additional income to the country, which can be reinvested in further development of the green economy,” she said.

Huseynli also emphasized that developing public-private partnership projects in renewable energy, including green hydrogen, strengthens Azerbaijan’s position as a future regional hub in the renewable energy sector.

