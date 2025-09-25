Azerbaijan set to roll out additional renewable energy projects (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. We have additional 10-15 new renewable energy projects in the initial stages, Elchin Targuliyev, an expert on solar and wind energy at SOCAR Green, told Trend on the sidelines of the "Green Energy Week 2025: Azerbaijan and Central Asia" event in Baku.

He noted that SOCAR Green is implementing many projects in the field of renewable energy together with international partner companies.

"For example, together with UAE's Masdar company, we are implementing solar and wind energy projects of about one gigawatt. Moreover, together with bp and the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund, we are building the 240-megawatt Shafag Solar Power Plant in Jabrayil. This project is used for the decarbonization of the Sangachal terminal. At the same time, we are implementing a total of 420 megawatt projects together with companies such as Chima Datang, PowerChina, and China Energy," the expert clarified.

The company official underscored that the aggregate capacity encompasses 1.66 gigawatts of active renewable energy initiatives in the solar and wind sectors.



"Furthermore, initiatives pertaining to 5.5 gigawatts of offshore ventures are currently in the preliminary phase." We are currently in the preliminary phase of launching an additional 10-15 innovative renewable energy initiatives.



Moreover, the Sangachal terminal autonomously generates its own energy through localized production methodologies. Nonetheless, the integration of solar energy into the system will precipitate the release of gaseous byproducts, thereby facilitating the readiness of energy for exportation," he articulated.



Targuliyev also elaborated on the initiatives underway in Azerbaijan regarding the synthesis of green hydrogen.

"There are certain projects related to the production of green hydrogen in our country. However, at the moment, since the production of green hydrogen requires a very large amount of investment, as well as the demand for hydrogen in our country is not very high, there are currently no active projects in this direction. More preliminary research-type measures are being taken in this direction," he noted.

