EBRD backs Türkiye's producer with €40M loan to boost green and inclusive growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a 40 million euro loan to Kervan Gıda, a leading soft confectionery producer in Türkiye, to advance the company’s transition toward a greener and more inclusive business model, Trend reports.

The financing package allocates 10 million euros for new automation, efficiency, and maintenance projects, 15 million euros to refinance short-term debt linked to recent renewable energy investments, and 15 million euros to support working capital, helping to strengthen the company’s financial stability.

The project also focuses on inclusivity through the launch of a ‘digital operator school’, an internship programme with local universities, and childcare solutions to improve gender inclusion and work-life balance.

On the environmental side, investments in solar energy and recyclable, certified packaging materials are expected to reduce emissions, enhance resource efficiency, and promote circular economy practices.

Natalia Zhukova, EBRD Head of Food and Agribusiness, said the partnership will “further enhance the company’s financial competitiveness” while accelerating progress on climate goals. Kervan Gıda CEO Devrim Kılıçoğlu added that the support “strengthens our foundations and provides the resources to accelerate our sustainability and inclusive goals, ensuring that our growth benefits both our employees and the wider community.”

Since 2009, the EBRD has committed more than 22 billion euros across 499 projects and trade finance limits in Türkiye, with the majority directed toward the private sector.