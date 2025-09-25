Uzbekistan sees rapid growth in joint ventures across ECO

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan is strengthening its economic ties within the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), highlighting significant growth in trade and joint ventures. In a recent meeting with ECO leadership, Uzbek officials discussed new initiatives to boost trade, investment, and regional cooperation, underscoring the country’s active role in shaping economic integration across the region.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register