Expert breaks down Azerbaijan's total oil imports for July 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan's total oil imports reached 6.2 million tons as of July 1, 2025, said Ilham Shaban, head of the Caspian Barrel Oil Research Center, Trend reports.

Speaking at the Caspian and Central Asia – Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade and Logistics event in Baku, Shaban pointed out that Azerbaijan has been in the oil game since 2016, with Russia, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan holding the cards as the primary suppliers.

He pointed out that oil imports hit the scales at 728,000 tons from January through June 2025, a far cry from the 1.8 million tons in 2024, 1.9 million tons in 2023, 673,000 tons in 2022, 89.7 thousand tons in 2021, 180,000 tons in 2020, and 167,500 tons back in 2016.

Shaban added that in the near future, global turbulence will continue to affect the economies of Caspian countries. While all states in the region remain oil producers, as he stated, their refining capacities differ, and some countries rely on fuel imports.

He emphasized that the “green” agenda hasn’t taken off as a priority for the region, and trade in petroleum products is set to pick up.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel