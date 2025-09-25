Azerbaijan reveals scope of UK investments in national economy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ Azerbaijan has received over $30 billion in British investments since gaining independence, Azerbaijani MP Sevinj Fataliyeva said during the 1st Azerbaijan-Britain Political Dialogue at ADA University, Trend reports.

“Our cooperation goes far beyond the energy sector. It spans renewable energy, environmental protection, education, and human capital development. Together, we address global challenges such as climate change, security, and sustainable development,” she noted.

Fataliyeva emphasized that British investments have provided a significant boost to Azerbaijan’s economic growth and laid the foundation for enduring bilateral cooperation. Fatalieva highlighted the UK’s expertise in renewable energy, hydrogen technologies, and smart environmental solutions as particularly valuable.

“These early investments demonstrated confidence in Azerbaijan’s potential and a clear expression of solidarity. Today, our relationship has reached a qualitatively new level, recently being officially elevated to a strategic partnership,” she added.