Lithuania’s ministry running into leadership shake-up (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.Changes are afoot at Lithuania’s Ministry of Transport and Communications, where Juras Taminskas has officially stepped into the ministerial shoes left by Eugenijus Sabutis, and Taminskas is no stranger to the game, having played a key role as Vice-Minister in Sabutis’ team, Trend reports.

During the handover, Sabutis wished his successor the best of luck in carrying the torch and hitting the ground running to achieve even greater heights.

Sabutis took a step back to mull over the ministry’s first nine months of the current term, which he painted as a time of turning the tide in repairing bridges, shoring up regions, hitting the road with record-level financing, and rolling out expanded services for citizens.

“A good beginning is half the job,” he said.

Among the key achievements highlighted were the establishment of the new Road Fund, which from 2026 will provide stable, long-term financing for transport infrastructure. The fund will help raise Lithuania’s road budget to a record 1 billion euros, the largest sum in the country’s history allocated for roads, bridges, bypasses, and major reconstructions.

Other initiatives included major road and railway projects, the expansion of regional and international air routes, and the strengthening of postal and digital communication services. Under Sabutis, the ministry also preserved EU funding for the transport sector, ensuring investments in public transport modernization and cycling infrastructure.

The incoming minister, 39-year-old Juras Taminskas, brings 15 years of public service experience, including leadership on human rights, municipal governance, and infrastructure policy. As Vice-Minister, he oversaw postal and electronic communications, sustainable mobility, water transport, and innovation in the transport sector.

Taminskas committed to sustaining the initiatives initiated under Sabutis while concurrently integrating new strategic priorities.



“Our primary emphasis will continue to be on the geographical sectors.” Infrastructure must ensure safety protocols for thoroughfares and overpasses, facilitate service accessibility, and guarantee flight operations extending beyond metropolitan hubs. We will also endeavor to implement cutting-edge innovations, encompassing the development of an AI-driven solution tailored for the transportation domain,” he stated.



Taminskas underscored his commitment to maintaining robust engagement with municipalities throughout Lithuania, having conducted site visits to each of the nation’s 60 local governance entities.

“Sixty municipalities mean sixty different stories. Each must be heard, understood, and supported,” he concluded.

