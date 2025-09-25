Kyrgyzstan promotes investment opportunities for U.S. companies

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 25. Kyrgyz Republic Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev participated in a roundtable with members of the Kyrgyz-U.S. Business Council on September 25, aiming to strengthen cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and American companies, Trend reports.

During the event, Minister Kulubaev outlined ongoing reforms that are boosting economic growth and improving the business climate in Kyrgyzstan. He emphasized that the government offers comprehensive support for investment projects at all stages of implementation.

Kulubaev highlighted priority sectors for U.S. investment, including hydropower, mining and processing, agriculture, and transport. He also pointed to the country’s potential in healthcare, tourism, and information technology, expressing interest in attracting advanced Western technologies.

The Foreign Minister further stressed that Central Asian countries are pursuing coordinated policies to ensure sustainable development and security while promoting regional projects.