Uzbekneftegaz, IGA explore geothermal energy prospects in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 25. JSC Uzbekneftegaz held a meeting with Marit Brommer, Director General of the International Geothermal Association (IGA), to discuss prospects for developing geothermal energy in Uzbekistan and opportunities for its use to benefit the country’s population, Trend reports.

During the talks, Chairman of the Board of JSC Uzbekneftegaz Bakhodirjon Sidikov emphasized the importance of exploring geothermal energy development as a promising direction for Uzbekistan. He noted that it could contribute in the future to strengthening energy resilience, diversifying energy sources, and reducing the carbon footprint.

Particular attention was given to the potential use of geothermal energy for electricity generation, heating residential and industrial facilities, supporting agricultural needs, and integrating it into “green” energy projects. This includes involving currently idle wells of the oil and gas sector.

“Geothermal energy is the heat beneath our feet: always available, always local. With a well-designed roadmap, Uzbekistan can become a leader in Central Asia, positioning itself as a reliable energy supplier capable of meeting the region’s food, water, and energy needs. Geothermal energy plays a key role in the global fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and paving the way to a carbon-neutral future,” Brommer underlined.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group between IGA and Uzbekneftegaz. Its objectives will include introducing international best practices in geothermal energy, developing synergies with the oil and gas sector, and preparing a cooperation roadmap for the further advancement of geothermal projects in Uzbekistan.

Special attention will also be given to environmental protection, rational use of natural resources, and the integration of modern “green” technologies.

The International Geothermal Association brings together experts and organizations from more than 110 countries. Some of the largest geothermal development projects with IGA’s involvement are being implemented in Iceland, Indonesia, Turkey, Canada, Germany, Kenya, and China. The Association serves as a neutral global platform promoting best practices, standards, and partnerships in geothermal energy, while supporting the achievement of international climate and environmental goals.

