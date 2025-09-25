BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25.​ President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to the U.S. underscored Azerbaijan’s growing influence in international politics and its emergence as a strategic global actor. Numerous high-level meetings during the visit, many initiated by the counterpart side, demonstrated the increasing interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan and reinforced the country’s relevance on the global stage. These meetings went beyond formal diplomacy, emphasizing Azerbaijan’s role in regional stability, peace initiatives, energy security, and global partnerships.

The Azerbaijan-Armenia framework peace agreement, signed in Washington this August 2025, received broad international support during the visit and was recognized as a historic achievement. The positive reaction of other countries to this initiative underscored Azerbaijan’s position as not just a regional but a global peace promoter. U.S. President Donald Trump’s favorable remarks about President Aliyev highlighted the mutual trust established between the two leaders, reflecting a bipartisan approach in U.S. political circles toward collaboration with Azerbaijan.

Meetings in New York with major U.S. and European investment firms further reinforced Azerbaijan’s status as a strategic energy partner. The recognition of Azerbaijani gas exports as an alternative source for the European Union strengthens the country’s weight in global energy markets.

Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the United Nations (UN) is built on historical and strategic foundations. Since joining in 1992, the country has become an active initiator within the UN, a humanitarian donor, and a host for global events. President Ilham Aliyev’s speeches at the UN General Assembly in 2004, 2010, and 2017, along with chairing the Security Council in 2012, demonstrate Azerbaijan’s active role in global security architecture.

The country has also earned international trust through support to over 140 nations, participation in COP29, the 2016 Global Forum, and vaccine equity initiatives during the pandemic. A statement by the UN Secretary-General on August 9, 2025, highlighted the agreement signed between President Ilham Aliyev and the Prime Minister of Armenia under the watch of U.S. President Donald Trump as a crucial step for regional stability. Azerbaijan’s initiative on missing persons further demonstrates its commitment to both its citizens and international humanitarian law. The country’s enforcement of Security Council resolutions regarding Armenia’s occupation illustrates a practical and legal response to double standards in the international system.

Continuing its successful collaboration with the UN, Baku is set to host the 13th session of the World Cities Forum in 2026, showcasing its sustainable urban development, environmental protection, and urbanization policies at a global level.

President Ilham Aliyev’s U.S. visit was not merely a diplomatic event; it reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s model of cooperation with major powers, its real contribution to regional peace, its central role in global energy security, and its status as a proactive, initiative-driven state in international platforms. Azerbaijan is no longer on the periphery of the international system but is moving toward its center, actively shaping its design.

